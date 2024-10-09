Hamas, Fatah leaders to hold Palestinian unity talks in Cairo

Cairo: Leaders from the Islamist group Hamas and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement will hold further unity talks in Cairo on Wednesday, a Hamas official told Reuters.

According to Taher Al-Nono, the media adviser of the Hamas political chief, the Hamas delegation arrived in Cairo on Tuesday. It was led by Khalil Al-Hayya, the group's chief negotiator and Hamas' second-in-command, currently based in Qatar.

"The meeting will discuss the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, and the challenges facing the Palestinian cause," Nono said.

There was no immediate comment from Fatah.

The meeting will be the first in months since the two groups held talks in the Chinese capital in July, agreeing on steps to form a unity government. Similar rounds in the past have so far failed to make progress.

The issue of the post-war Gaza administration is one of the thorniest issues facing the Palestinians, and both factions have said it was an internal affair, rejecting any Israeli conditions.

Israel vowed it would not accept any role for Hamas in post-war Gaza. It says it doesn't trust the Abbas-led Palestinian Authority to do the job either.

—Reuters