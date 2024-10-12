Gaza: Israeli strike on Jabalia refugee camp kills 22; WFP warns of depleting food stocks

Gaza [Palestine]: Israeli forces have struck the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, killing at least 22 people, including women and children, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

The Israeli military issued evacuation orders for residents in northern Gaza, particularly those near the Jabalia refugee camp, as the death toll continues to rise.

This order directs residents to relocate to the southern part of the enclave, amidst escalating violence.

Also, northern Gaza's escalating violence has severed food aid since October 1. The World Food Programme issued a warning on Saturday, saying that WFP's supplies are depleting.

Sharing a post on X, WFP wrote, "Escalating violence in northern #Gaza is having a disastrous impact on food security. No food aid has entered the north since 1 October. It is unclear how long WFP's remaining food supplies in the north, already distributed to shelters and health facilities, will last."

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported approximately 30 projectiles fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory, triggering sirens in the Upper Galilee region.

Sharing a post on X, the Israel Defence Forces wrote, "Approx. 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory following sirens that sounded in the Upper Galilee area. Fallen projectiles were identified in the area."

In another post, it said, "Sirens sounding in the city of Haifa and the surrounding area."

Earlier in the day, the IDF said that multiple rocket launches have been identified from Lebanon since the Yom Kippur fast started.

Two UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon into central Israel, according to the IDF. A hit on a civilian building was identified and one UAV was intercepted.

In a post on X, IDF stated, "Since the beginning of the Yom Kippur fast, multiple rocket launches have been identified from Lebanon. A short while ago, two UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon into central Israel. The UAVs were monitored from the moment they crossed the Lebanese border. A hit on a civilian building was identified and one UAV was intercepted."

—ANI