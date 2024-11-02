logo
Americans, Zionists will face crushing response, vows Iran's Khamenei

🏷 Middle East
Nov 02, 2024, 11:53 AM
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that the United States and Israel will "undoubtedly receive a crushing response" for what they do against his country, state media reported.

"Enemies, including America and the Zionist regime, should know that they will undoubtedly receive a crushing response for what they do against Iran and the resistance front," Khamenei said.

He made the comments to students ahead of the anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the US embassy in Tehran by hardline students shortly after the Islamic revolution that ousted the US-backed Shah.

—Reuters

