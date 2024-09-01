World

'Whoever murders hostages does not want a deal,' says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

In a resolute statement, Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel's unwavering commitment to securing the release of remaining hostages and ensuring the nation's security.
Sep 01, 2024, 09:25 am
Jerusalem: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel would not rest until it catches those responsible for the killing of six hostages whose bodies were recovered from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu, in a statement, said that Israel was committed to achieving a deal to release remaining hostages and ensure Israel's security.

"Whoever murders hostages - does not want a deal," Netanyahu said.

—Reuters

