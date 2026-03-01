Middle East hosts over 1.7 million Nepalis: Nepal's Foreign Ministry

Kathmandu, March 1 (IANS) The Nepali government said on Sunday that more than 1.7 million Nepalis are residing in 12 Middle Eastern countries, where their safety is at stake amid the ongoing US-Iran war.

The safety of Nepali citizens has become a major concern as Iran launched retaliatory attacks on Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain following joint strikes by the US and Israel on Iran on Saturday.

These Gulf nations host the majority of Nepali migrant workers, whose remittances are a crucial lifeline for Nepal's economy.

Unveiling details of Nepalis residing in Middle Eastern countries at a press conference on Sunday, Ram Kaji Khadka, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that around 1,729,288 Nepalis are legally residing in 12 countries across the region.

According to the Ministry, the UAE hosts the largest number of Nepalis, with around 700,000 nationals, followed by Saudi Arabia with 384,865 and Qatar with 357,913.

Similarly, there are 175,000 Nepalis in Kuwait, 30,000 in Iraq, 28,000 in Bahrain, 25,000 in Oman, 17,000 in Cyprus, 6,500 in Israel, 1,500 in Lebanon, 500 in Egypt and just six in Iran.

"Out of the total 10 Nepalis who had been residing in Iran, four have already returned to Nepal, while the remaining six are preparing to leave," Khadka said.

He said the highest priority of the Nepali government at present is ensuring the safety of its citizens in the Middle East.

"So far, we have not received any reports of Nepali citizens being harmed during this conflict," Khadka said, who leads the Central Asia, West Asia and Africa Division at Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He added that travel advisories have been issued, urging Nepali citizens in the region to remain indoors and stay alert.

"We have also created a WhatsApp coordination group involving officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Nepali embassies in West Asia," he said.

Ministry officials said the government would also consider coordination with neighboring countries if evacuation becomes necessary.

During the 12-day war between Israel and Iran in June last year, India had evacuated nine Nepalis from Iran, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs.

Nepal does not have an Embassy in Iran.

Khadka said the Nepali government is also preparing to coordinate with international organisations, particularly the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), for rescue and management efforts.

According to the Ministry, Nepal will finalise its evacuation strategy based on ongoing assessments of the conflict situation and the steps taken by the affected and neighbouring countries.

Meanwhile, Nepal has expressed deep concern over the evolving situation in the Middle East, saying that it is closely monitoring the developments.

In an official statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint, refrain from actions that could further escalate tensions, and ensure the protection of civilians.

Nepal also called for resolving differences through diplomacy and dialogue, emphasising the importance of peaceful means in addressing conflicts.

--IANS

scor/khz