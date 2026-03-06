Messi, Inter Miami honoured at White House

Washington, March 6 (IANS) US President Donald Trump hosted the 2025 Major League Soccer champions Inter Miami at the White House, praising the team’s historic season and welcoming football legend Lionel Messi in what he called a moment no American president had experienced before.

“Today we're thrilled to host the 2025 MLS Cup Champions, Inter Miami,” Trump said at the ceremony. “And it's my distinct privilege to say what no American president has ever had the chance to say before — welcome to the White House, Lionel Messi.”

The event honoured Inter Miami’s championship run and its record-breaking season in Major League Soccer. Trump congratulated the players, coaches, and club leadership while highlighting the global impact of the team since Messi joined the franchise.

Trump told the gathering that Messi’s success with Inter Miami was unusual because many international stars arrive in US leagues amid high expectations but fail to deliver titles.

“This guy won, he came in, there was tremendous fanfare and he won,” Trump said. “And, Leo, you came in, and you won, and that's something very hard to do, very uh, very unusual.”

He noted the pressure that surrounded Messi’s move to the club and praised the Argentine star for meeting those expectations.

“There's a lot more pressure put on you than anyone would know because, you know, you're sort of expected to win, but almost nobody wins,” Trump said.

The President also highlighted the club’s on-field achievements during the season, including scoring milestones and a historic international result.

“Returning to the MLS, Inter-Miami built on that incredible momentum, playing a record number of games and scoring a total of 101 goals, the most in MLS history,” he said.

Trump said the club’s victory over European opposition during the FIFA Club World Cup represented a landmark moment for North American football.

“In that moment you sealed a truly historic Inter Miami victory becoming the first club from North America ever to beat a European club in official competition,” he said.

During the ceremony, Trump also praised Messi’s individual accomplishments, noting the forward’s prolific scoring and leadership.

“With 29 goals in the regular season alone, Leo won the prize, Golden Boot, becoming the first player to be named the league MVP twice in a row,” he said.

The President described Messi as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

“Leo claimed the 47th trophy of his storied career,” Trump said. “47th, can you imagine that? The most of all time.”

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas thanked the President for hosting the team and reflected on the club’s rapid rise since its founding.

Mas said the team was built on ambition and a commitment to create a winning culture in American football.

“Seven years ago, Inter Miami was nothing but an idea and a dream,” he said. “Over the course of the last two and a half years that he has been here, we've been on an epic run of records of trophies, of winning.”

He also highlighted the club’s growing influence in the global football landscape.

“Inter Miami is one of the world's biggest clubs,” Mas said. “These men standing behind you have changed the culture of football in the United States of America forever.”

The White House ceremony concluded with Trump inviting the players and officials to the Oval Office.

“I want to just invite the team to the Oval Office, very, very special place,” Trump said.

Major League Soccer has grown rapidly in popularity in the United States over the past two decades, driven by rising attendance, international broadcasting deals and the arrival of global stars such as Messi. The league has increasingly positioned itself as a competitive destination for international players.

