Melania Trump donates inaugural gown

Washington, Feb 21 (IANS) US First Lady Melania Trump entered her 2025 inaugural gown into the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, calling it proof that “America’s fashion industry can lead the rest of the world.”

Read More

“The human condition is captured within every stitch—the idea to endure and rise above mediocrity—to reach the highest level—America’s destiny,” Melania Trump said at the ceremony.

The gown now joins the museum’s historic First Ladies Collection. The collection, established in 1912, displays inaugural attire worn by First Ladies and remains one of the Smithsonian’s most visited exhibitions.

“Human nature resides in the discipline of detail. Everything is in the detail,” she said.

“This is not a dress. This is more than 50 years of education, experience, and wisdom realized with each thread, each stitch, each sharp edge.”

Designed by Herve Pierre, the strapless off-white silk crepe gown is trimmed with black silk gazar. It was paired with a reproduction of a 1955 diamond brooch by Harry Winston, worn on a black ribbon choker.

The First Lady described the design as a tribute to American craftsmanship.

“It is no easy feat to construct such a complex garment. Behind every true couture piece stands a superior team of patternmakers, seamstresses, and artisans who transform a creative idea into reality,” she said.

She added: “It’s a testament as to why America’s fashion industry can lead the rest of the world.”

The First Lady said the black and white contrast “sets a mood rich with emotion” and called the gown “a modern silhouette, bold and dignified, and ruthlessly chic.”

The presentation included remarks from Smithsonian Secretary Dr Lonnie G. Bunch III and Museum Director Anthea M. Hartig.

Melania Trump is the first non-consecutive First Lady to donate an inaugural gown for a second time. She is also only the second First Lady in history to have two inaugural ball gowns represented in the collection, the last being Ida McKinley in 1897 and 1901.

Visitors can view the gown at the National Museum of American History. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with free admission.

Reflecting on the creative process, Melania Trump said: “Personally, I relish the entire design process, from start to finish. It takes time, it’s slow, but the end result is always magical.”

“We must take pride not only in the small rituals of self-care, but in the courageous act of self-expression—our outward appearance to the world,” she said.

She concluded: “I am honored to have our creative vision on display here, once again, within the walls of this institution, indefinitely.”

The Smithsonian’s First Ladies Collection spans more than a century and includes nearly 1,000 objects, ranging from gowns to personal effects and White House ephemera. The exhibition has long been seen as a cultural marker of changing styles and public roles of presidential spouses.

--IANS

lkj/rs