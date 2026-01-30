‘Melania’ documentary gets red carpet premiere

Washington, Jan 30 (IANS) ‘Melania’ documentary tracing First Lady Melania Trump’s transition back to the White House, premiered Thursday at Washington’s Kennedy Centre, with President Donald Trump calling it an important portrayal of life inside the presidency.

The President and First Lady walked the red carpet as photographers and reporters gathered outside the venue, marking the film’s Washington debut. Speaking to the media, Trump said he had seen the documentary for the first time only days earlier.

“I saw it for the first time two nights ago. I loved it. I thought it was really great,” he said.

Trump described the film as visually striking and emotionally layered. “It’s really good. Glamorous. Very glamorous,” he said, adding, “We need some glamour. We do in the country.” He said the documentary captures aspects of life in the White House rarely seen by the public.

“I think it’s a very important movie. It shows life in the White House. It’s a big deal, actually,” he said.

Asked about his involvement in the project, Trump said he had no creative role. “I really had none,” he said. “That was done with my wife.” He said Melania Trump led the effort and described the film as “her baby,” adding, “She really produced, and she’s done a great thing. This is a very important piece of work.”

In his interaction with the media, Trump emphasised that the evening was centred on the First Lady rather than politics. “Tonight is about the First Lady,” he said. He described Melaina as “a very serious person,” “very, very brilliant,” and “very influential,” saying, “She’s somebody that I count on.”

In response to a question, the President said viewers would gain a deeper understanding of Melania Trump through the documentary. “I think they knew she was smart, but perhaps… they’ll get to see something that elevates above just the word smart,” he said. He added that the film highlights her influence and

Melania, responding to questions, said the movie reflects a wide emotional range. “They will see a lot of emotion, fashion, grief, sadness, celebration, love,” she said. She described the project as following her closely during a demanding period. “They followed me from morning till evening,” she said.

She said the film documents her transition back into the role of First Lady, including preparations surrounding the inauguration and the move to the White House. “The schedule was very intense,” she said, adding that it shows her work on planning the inauguration, managing business and philanthropy, caring for family, and establishing the East Wing. She said it also captures meetings with security personnel and the process of hiring staff who “work for the American people.”

Trump said the documentary also serves as a visual record of the White House itself. “The cinematography is beautiful, the whole thing,” he said, calling it “a modern-day history of the White House.” He said audiences would learn about government and the presidency through the lens of the First Lady. “You’ll learn about the White House. You’ll learn about government, you’ll learn about the First Lady,” he said.

He also addressed the decision to release the film in theatres, saying cinemas continue to face challenges. “It’s a very tough business… since COVID,” Trump said, adding that he expects the film to perform well beyond theatres, including on streaming platforms.

