MEA advises foreign nationals in India to contact FRRO for visa help amid West Asia crisis

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday issued an advisory for foreign nationals in India, asking those affected by disrupted travel plans due to the ongoing developments in the West Asia region to contact the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for visa extension or regularisation.

The advisory said: “All foreign nationals in India, who have had to change their travel plans due to the ongoing developments in the West Asia region and need assistance with extension of their visa or to regularize their stay, are requested to contact the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). The FRRO concerned will help with necessary formalities. For contact details of FRRO, you may visit https://boi.gov.in/”

This advisory comes as the geopolitical situation in the Middle East remains volatile following recent military strikes and escalating tensions, which have affected international travel and visa arrangements for many visitors and residents.

India has also been issuing separate safety and travel advisories for its own citizens in the region.

In response to the US‑Israel strikes on Iran, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has urged Indian nationals to exercise “utmost caution” and avoid non‑essential travel, remain close to designated shelters, and stay informed through local news and official channels as the regional security situation evolves.

The embassy has also provided a 24/7 helpline for emergency assistance. Indian nationals in Iran have been advised to remain indoors wherever possible and avoid unnecessary movement amid ongoing tensions.

Diplomatic missions in other parts of the Gulf, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Jordan, have similarly advised Indians to stay vigilant, follow local guidance, and register with their respective missions to facilitate timely support.

Travel disruptions, airspace closures and changing operational conditions have underscored the importance of updated visa status and communication with authorities, a step the MEA’s FRRO advisory aims to address for foreign visitors and residents in India during this period of uncertainty.

--IANS

rs/dpb