Mauritius PM Ramgoolam pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, former PM Vajpayee

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Ramgoolam, who reached New Delhi Monday night, visited Rajghat and paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi. He also paid tribute to former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee at the Sadaiv Atal.

The Mauritius PM, currently on an eight-day visit to India, was welcomed by the Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth at the airport late Monday night.

Before arriving in the capital, he offered prayers at Tirumala Temple in Tirupati along with his wife.

On September 12, Ramgoolam, accompanied by his wife Veena Ramgoolam and a 30-member delegation, offered prayers at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. He was the second Head of State after the Prime Minister of Bhutan, to visit and worship Ram Lalla at the grand temple.

During the visit, the Mauritius Prime Minister was warmly received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. CM Yogi welcomed him with flowers, a souvenir, and a red-carpet reception accompanied by chanting of mantras, 'Kalash-Aarti', and the sound of drums and conch shells that filled the atmosphere with spirituality.

The Mauritius PM and his wife performed aarti and prayed before Ram Lalla, spending nearly half an hour in devotion. They also observed the ongoing temple construction work.

Ramgoolam also offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, last week. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel accompanied him during his visit to the temple.

While sharing the pictures on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "PM Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam of Mauritius, offered prayers at the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi. A visit reflecting the deep cultural and civilizational bonds that unite India and Mauritius."

On September 11, Ramgoolam also witnessed Ganga Aarti on Varanasi ghats. During his eight-day visit to India, he also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 11 with the two leaders reviewing all aspects of their bilateral cooperation.

