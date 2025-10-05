Massive civil unrest in PoK over soaring prices, political discontent

Muzaffarabad, Oct 5 (IANS) Widespread protests have broken out across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as thousands of civilians rally under the banner of the Awami Action Committee (AAC), demanding economic relief and political reforms.

According to a report by the European Times, the AAC, a coalition of civil society groups, has launched an indefinite strike in response to rising flour and electricity prices and is calling for the abolition of 12 legislative seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan.

The protests have exposed deep-rooted socio-economic grievances and long-standing neglect by the Pakistani state. The European Times report highlights how the region, despite being resource-rich and home to critical infrastructure like the Mangla Dam, suffers from inflated power tariffs, unreliable electricity, and high costs of essential goods such as flour.

Over the past three days, at least 10 civilians have been killed, and more than 100 injured, as Pakistani security forces clashed with demonstrators across PoK. In Dhirkot (Bagh district) alone, four protesters were shot dead, while fatalities were also reported in Muzaffarabad, Dadyal (Mirpur), and Chamyati near Kohala. Stone-pelting protesters faced heavy shelling and police firing, prompting a growing Long March toward Muzaffarabad in defiance of government suppression.

The protests have disrupted normal life, forcing markets, schools, and public transport to shut down. In a bid to quell the uprising, authorities imposed partial communication blackouts, including internet and mobile services, and deployed paramilitary units across sensitive areas.

Among the AAC’s core demands is the removal of the 12 Assembly seats reserved for externally displaced Kashmiris, a provision added under Pakistan’s 13th Amendment (2018). Locals argue these seats allow Islamabad to control PoK’s politics while denying actual residents meaningful representation. The AAC views this as a key driver of political marginalisation, enabling what they describe as a “puppet” administration in Muzaffarabad.

“For over two years, PoK’s people have battled crushing inflation, high power tariffs, and economic abandonment,” noted the report. Despite generating surplus electricity, locals face exorbitant rates and daily outages, while flour prices remain artificially high with no effective subsidies.

AAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir said the movement was not against any institution but for the restoration of fundamental rights denied for over 70 years. “Enough is enough”, he declared publicly, reflecting the region’s growing frustration and willingness to challenge Pakistan’s control.

This latest wave of protests underscores the rising disconnect between PoK residents and Islamabad, with critics warning of growing instability unless substantive economic relief and political reform are enacted. Observers argue the Pakistani establishment’s reliance on repression over dialogue has only worsened tensions in the strategically sensitive region.

The indefinite strike serves as a wake-up call for Pakistan’s leadership, a demand for justice, fair governance, and an end to exploitative policies in PoK. Without urgent intervention, the unrest risks escalating into a deeper crisis with broader regional implications.

The report mentioned that the crisis in PoK demands urgent attention not only for humanitarian reasons but also to prevent further deterioration of governance and stability.

