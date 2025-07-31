Man killed in targetted shooting in Australia's Melbourne

Sydney, July 31 (IANS) A man was fatally shot in a suspected targetted attack on Thursday in the northern suburbs of Melbourne in Australia's state of Victoria.

Police in the state of Victoria said on Thursday that the 21-year-old male victim was approached and shot by an unknown man in a laneway behind a home in Wollert, about 24 km north of central Melbourne, shortly before 9 am local time, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Emergency services attended and attempted to revive the 21-year-old, but he was declared deceased at the scene. The offender fled the scene in a vehicle.

At this early stage in the investigation, detectives believe the shooting was a targetted attack.

No arrests have been made at this stage and a crime scene has been established.

Earlier this month, two men were hospitalised with serious injuries after being stabbed in separate incidents within 24 hours at shopping centres in Melbourne, Australia.

Emergency services were called to a shopping centre in the suburb of Broadmeadows, 15 km north of central Melbourne, after one of the victims was found with stab wounds around 6:30 pm on July 20.

Police have not confirmed his identity, but News Corp Australia newspapers reported that the victim was a 17-year-old boy.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital in a critical condition.

A crime scene has been established, and an investigation into the attack is ongoing.

In a separate incident on Saturday night, a 33-year-old man was attacked by a group of people at a shopping centre in Altona Meadows in Melbourne's west.

A police spokesperson told News Corp that the man was approached by a group of males and pushed to the ground before being struck on the arm with an edged weapon, believed to be a machete.

The man was taken to the hospital, where the lower part of his arm was amputated on Sunday.

--IANS

int/akl/as