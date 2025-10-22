Man crashes car into White House security gate, taken into custody

Washington, Oct 22 (IANS) A man was taken into custody after crashing his vehicle into a security gate outside the White House in Washington, according to local media reports.

The incident occurred around 10:37 p.m. on Tuesday (local time) at the intersection of 17th Street and E Street NW, near the southwest perimeter of the presidential complex.

According to the US Secret Service, the driver rammed his car into the secured gate, prompting an immediate response from security personnel. Agents quickly arrested the suspect on the scene, deploying a heavy security presence in the area, reports Fox News.

Armed officers were seen securing the perimeter, while forensic teams examined the damaged vehicle.

Authorities have not yet released details about the suspect's identity, possible motive, or the circumstances leading to the crash.

Visuals circulating on social media show Secret Service officers surrounding the vehicle, conducting measurements, and photographing the scene.

Following the collision, access to the area was temporarily restricted while officials assessed the situation. The White House itself was not placed under lockdown, but the road leading to the gate was closed until the vehicle was towed away.

No injuries have been reported.

The Secret Service said it is reviewing surveillance footage and other evidence to determine the driver's intent.

Some media reports also suggested that US President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time of the crash. The site of the incident lies southwest of the main residential complex, close to the headquarters of the American Red Cross.

This is not the first time a vehicle has breached security near the White House.

In January 2024, a driver crashed into an outer gate and was detained by law enforcement.

A few months later, in May 2024, another vehicle struck a security barrier near the complex, resulting in the driver's death. In both cases, the Secret Service ruled out any broader threat to public safety.

The latest incident comes amid ongoing construction work for a new East Wing ballroom, which has already increased security measures around the White House.

It also follows a separate security concern just days earlier, when a suspicious hunting stand was found overlooking the area where President Trump was scheduled to exit Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether there is any connection between the two incidents, but investigations are underway.

