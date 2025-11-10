Maldives President Muizzu thanks India for 'longstanding and generous support'

Male, Nov 10 (IANS) Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu called on Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on Monday as the leader of the Indian Ocean nation expressed his appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government of India for their continuous, longstanding and generous support.

“The President welcomed the Minister and expressed his appreciation to Prime Minister His Excellency Narendra Modi and the government of India for their longstanding and generous support, which has greatly contributed to the Maldives’ socio-economic development. He conveyed particular gratitude for India’s assistance in ensuring the timely opening of Hanimaadhoo International Airport, enhancing progress and global connectivity," read a statement issued by the Maldives President's office.

"President Muizzu further stated that India remains a steadfast partner in the Maldives’ development agenda and expressed his confidence for continued cooperation between the two countries to ensure ongoing development projects are completed and operationalised without delay,” the statement added.

According to the statement, both President Muizzu and Naidu, at the conclusion of the meeting, reiterated their unwavering commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation and advancing initiatives that yield mutually beneficial outcomes for both nations.

The Civil Aviation Minister also visited the Seaplane facilities of Maldives.

"The experience of Maldives in operating the largest fleet of sea planes would be useful for India to emulate," the High Commission of India in Maldives posted on X.

Following the visit, Maldives Minister Mohamed Ameen welcomed Naidu at the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation.

"The meeting reflected the warm and friendly ties between the Maldives and India, and our mutual respect and commitment to continued cooperation," the Indian HC stated.

Earlier, Naidu joined Muizzu to inaugurate the redeveloped Hanimaadhoo International Airport in Maldives, marking a significant milestone in the partnership between India and the island nation.

“Honoured to join President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu for the inauguration of the redeveloped Hanimaadhoo International Airport in the Maldives, as the Special Envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This landmark project, featuring the first of its kind aerobridge in an atoll, marks a new milestone in the India–Maldives partnership and our shared vision for enhanced regional connectivity and development," Naidu posted on X on Monday.

The Minister of Civil Aviation congratulated the Government of Maldives on the inauguration of the airport, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had personally overseen the completion of the project. He emphasised that both PM Modi and President Muizzu are committed partners in the development of the Indian Ocean region. Naidu reaffirmed India’s continued support, assuring that the projects initiated would be completed and operationalised on schedule.

“The Hanimaadhoo project is a shining example of collaboration under India’s Neighbourhood First policy. It reflects our collective commitment to fostering prosperity, progress, and stronger people-to-people ties between India and the Maldives,” the post added.

