Maldives-India ties are one of deep-rooted connections and enduring partnership: President Muizzu

Male, July 26 (IANS) Reflecting on the 60 years of diplomatic relations between the Maldives and India, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has described the diplomatic ties between the two nations as a reflection of shared history and enduring partnership.

He made the remarks here at a state banquet held on Friday evening in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently undertaking a state visit to the Maldives.

"This year marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between the Maldives and India, a milestone that reflects not only our shared history but also the depth and resilience of our partnership. Yet, the bond between our people predates diplomatic formalities. For centuries, the Indian Ocean has been a witness to our shared journey. As traders, travellers and neighbours we exchanged goods, stories and ideas across these waters for centuries. It is the same ocean that unites us today with ties that no tide can break," said President Muizzu congratulating PM Modi for becoming the second longest consecutive serving PM of India.

Speaking at the official banquet hosted in honour of PM Modi during his two-day visit to the Maldives, Muizzu praised the Prime Minister's leadership.

In his speech, President Muizzu noted that the relationship between the Maldives and India extends far beyond formal diplomacy, with deep-rooted connections dating back centuries.

He referred to the Indian Ocean as a living testament to these long-standing ties, emphasising that the shared journey of both nations, as traders and neighbours, has forged a resilient and unbreakable bond.

The President expressed gratitude to the Indian government for its continued support and steadfast friendship.

He said that the Maldivian government is committed to building an inclusive and dynamic economy, empowering young people, and ensuring peace and security in the region.

President Muizzu acknowledged that India's partnership is instrumental in realising these ambitions.

Reaffirming the Maldives' commitment to nurturing this special relationship, the Maldivian President conveyed his hopes for the future, expressing his wish for a flourishing Maldives–India partnership that brings lasting peace and prosperity to both nations.

Prime Minister Modi, in his address to the gathering, echoed these sentiments of mutual trust and enduring friendship.

He highlighted the cultural bonds that have enriched both societies over generations, reinforcing the shared heritage that continues to unite the peoples of the Maldives and India.

"As I have said before -- Maldives holds a special place in India's 'Neighbourhood First Policy'... This is not just diplomacy but a relation of deep affinity," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi said: "Last year, the President (Mohamed Muizzu) visited India on a State Visit. Now, I have received the opportunity to be the first State Guest of his tenure."

Marking the significance of the occasion, the Prime Minister added, "Arriving here as the Guest of Honour on the 60th Independence Day of the Maldives is an honour for me. For this invitation, I express my gratitude to the President. On behalf of all the people of India, I extend heartfelt greetings to the people of the Maldives."

He noted that this visit comes at a symbolic moment for both nations.

"This year, the 60th anniversary of India-Maldives relations is also being celebrated. This happy coincidence -- the 60th Independence Day of the Maldives and the 60th anniversary of India-Maldives relations -- has made my visit even more special," PM Modi said.

Underscoring the civilisational and cultural bonds, he remarked, "Our shared heritage is as old as the monsoon and as sweet as Addu Bondi. Our languages reflect the depth of our culture. Several words in Dhivehi have come from India... Our tastes are also similar... Absolutely perfect despite being different."

PM Modi also emphasised the strength of people-to-people ties between the two countries, saying, "The loving relations that have been formed between the people of our two nations for centuries are ever strong even today... Your tourist number 10 lakh this year turned out to be an Indian."

"Our two nations are colleagues of the Global South. Be it infrastructure or capacity building, in every turn of the journey of development in Maldives, India has been a true partner and co-passenger. Now, we should go ahead on trade, security and sustainable development. India and Maldives' relations are based on the foundation of trust and thrive on goodwill. Today, we have reiterated our commitment to its bright future," he said.

