Malaysia explores alternative transit routes, strengthens Asian markets amid West Asia disruptions

Kuala Lumpur, March 24 (IANS) Malaysia is studying alternative transit routes and strengthening its focus on the Asian market to sustain tourist arrivals amid disruptions linked to tensions in West Asia, the country's state-owned agency reported.

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The country's state-owned agency Bernama on Monday cited Deputy Secretary General (tourism) of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Chua Choon Hwa, that the conflict has affected key Middle East transit hubs traditionally used by long-haul travellers heading to the Asian region, prompting the government to assess other routing options to ensure stable visitor flows.

"Transit in the Middle East is currently somewhat disrupted, so we are looking at ways to overcome the situation, including using alternative transit airports to avoid affected areas," he said.

Chua said the government is also sharpening its focus on regional markets less exposed to the conflict, particularly within Asia, as part of a broader strategy to mitigate risks from global uncertainty, reports Xinhua, quoting Bernama.

Despite the challenges, he noted that Malaysia's tourism outlook stays positive, with Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) targets remaining achievable.

According to him, Malaysia's tourist arrivals rose by more than 30 per cent year on year in the first two months of 2026, supported by strong demand during the Chinese New Year period.

Data for March is still being compiled, and projections may be revised accordingly, he added.

Countries worldwide are taking drastic measures to conserve fuel and ensure continued energy access for their people in the wake of the disruption in oil and gas supplies triggered by the escalation in the Middle East conflict.

The effect of the current disruptions in West Asia is equivalent to the two major oil crises in the 1970s and the 2022 natural gas crisis after Russia invaded Ukraine, all put together, according to a top official of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Nations across Asia, Africa, and Europe have adopted a range of extraordinary steps, including additional public holidays, work-from-home mandates, fuel rationing, and industrial shutdowns to extend limited fuel reserves.

--IANS

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