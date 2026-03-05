Major roads in Karachi remain shut for 4th day amid protests over Khamenei's death

Islamabad, March 5 (IANS) Several key roads in Pakistan's Karachi have been shut for traffic for the fourth consecutive day due to security arrangements after protests erupted following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, local media reported on Thursday.

As many as 11 people were killed, and several others were injured in Karachi during protests outside the US Consulate following Khamenei's killing. According to the traffic police, barriers were placed and personnel were deployed to restrict movement. Containers were placed on the PIDC Bridge while the roads leading to Jinnah Bridge and Mai Kolachi have been blocked, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Furthermore, barriers have been placed to stop the traffic movement on the Jinnah Bridge. The Boat Basin to Mai Kolachi Road has been shut by authorities as part of the security measures. According to the traffic police, people living in impacted areas will be allowed to enter or leave after showing their identity proof.

After Khamenei's killing, protests erupted in several parts of Pakistan. Protesters in Karachi breached the outer wall of the US Consulate compound and damaged the property. At least 11 people were killed during the firing.

In Lahore, hundreds of protesters assembled outside the consulate, with clashes reported after police used tear gas to disperse the crowd. In Islamabad, protesters attempted to march towards the embassy despite roadblocks and heavy security deployment.

On March 4, the United States ordered non-emergency government employees and family members of staff at its consulates in Lahore and Karachi to leave Pakistan, citing safety concerns, according to an official statement.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the US Embassy in Pakistan said the US State Department had directed the departure of non-essential personnel and their families from the two missions. It added that there has been no change in the status of the US Embassy in Islamabad.

Amid the unrest, the US Embassy in Islamabad and its consulates in Lahore and Karachi announced on Tuesday that visa appointments have been cancelled until March 6.

In a statement posted on X, the US Embassy in Islamabad said: “Due to the current security situation, the US Embassy in Islamabad and the Consulates General in Lahore and Karachi have cancelled all visa appointments through Friday, March 6.”

