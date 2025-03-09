Mahrang Baloch marks International Women's Day with strong support for women's struggles

Balochistan: Mahrang Baloch, a prominent human rights activist and organiser of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), commemorated International Women's Day by expressing support for women around the world who are battling oppression and advocating for justice, identity, dignity, and freedom -- the right to live peacefully, speak without fear, and be treated as equals, as reported by Balochistan Post.

Mahrang Baloch said that Baloch women will continue to rise against oppression.

In a post on X, Mahrang Baloch stated, "From Balochistan to every corner of the world, our voices will not be silenced, and our struggles will not be ignored. Baloch women, in particular, will continue to rise against oppression. The courageous mothers, sisters, daughters, and wives of Baloch missing persons are fearlessly leading the fight against enforced disappearances, custodial killings, and the right to live with dignity. not only in Balochistan but across the globe. I firmly believe that Baloch Women unwavering determination will one day help eradicate enforced disappearances everywhere. And they will not stop until justice is served."

According to the Balochistan Post, Mahrang expressed her strong conviction that the unyielding resolve of Baloch women will eventually help end enforced disappearances globally. She highlighted that March 8 serves not just as a day of recognition but as a reminder of the ongoing fight for justice.

Mahrang called on humanitarians and justice advocates worldwide to show support for Baloch women in their battle against oppression. She also paid a heartfelt tribute to all women, particularly the brave Baloch women, whose resilience and determination continue to light the way toward freedom, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

Recently, Mahrang Baloch was nominated for the prestigious 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. Baloch expressed her gratitude, highlighting that the recognition is not for her, but for the victims of enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

Mahrang Baloch is globally recognized for her activism against enforced disappearances and human rights violations in Balochistan. Through leading marches and protests, she has raised international awareness about the families of the disappeared, demanding justice. (ANI)