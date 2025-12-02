LS Speaker, Georgian parliamentary delegation discuss institutional cooperation, capacity building

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met visiting Georgian parliamentary delegation led by Chairman Shalva Papuashvili in New Delhi on Tuesday as the two sides discussed institutional cooperation, capacity building through PRIDE, reform experiences, and committee practices aimed to enhance legislative effectiveness in both nations.

Birla noted that the discussions highlighted the depth of India-Georgia ties, shared democratic values and the expanding parliamentary engagement. He stated that the parliamentary delegation observed the proceedings of the parliament from the special gallery.

"Delighted to welcome H.E. Mr. Shalva Papuashvili, Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia, along with the distinguished Parliamentary Delegation, to the Parliament of India. The delegation had the opportunity to observe the house proceedings from the Special Gallery and the vibrancy of India’s parliamentary functioning, which reflects the democratic strength of 1.4 billion citizens," Om Birla posted on X.

"Our discussions highlighted the depth of India-Georgia relations, our shared democratic values and the expanding parliamentary engagement, including the forthcoming establishment of the India-Georgia Parliamentary Friendship Group. Both sides exchanged views on institutional cooperation, capacity building through PRIDE, reform experiences, and committee practices aimed at enhancing legislative effectiveness in both countries. The growing economic linkages in investment, IT, pharma, and renewable energy along with the increasing presence of Indian students in Georgia and rising tourism flows, were noted with satisfaction," he added.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Kirti Vardhan Singh also attended the lunch hosted by Birla in honour of the visiting Georgian Parliamentary delegation.

"Pleased to attend the lunch hosted by Hon’ble Speaker of Lok Sabha Shri Om Birla ji in honour of the visiting Georgian Parliamentary Delegation led by H.E. Mr. Shalva Papuashvili, Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia. India and Georgia share democratic values as both countries value freedom, equality and rule of law," Kirti Vardhan Singh wrote on X.

In March, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2025 in New Delhi. The two ministers discussed ways to advance political, trade, investment, tourism and education cooperation.

."Nice to meet FM Maka Botchorishvili on the sidelines of Raisina 2025. Explored opportunities for advancing our political, trade, investment, tourism and education cooperation,” Jaishankar said.

--IANS

akl/as