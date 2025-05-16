Lovely Professional University terminates all MoUs with Turkey and Azerbaijan

Jalandhar, May 16 (IANS) In a bold move reflecting national solidarity, Lovely Professional University (LPU) has become the first private university in India to terminate all Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with institutions in Turkey and Azerbaijan, the LPU said in a statement on Friday.

The university has formally ended six academic partnerships with institutions in Turkey and Azerbaijan, citing recent geopolitical developments that it deems contrary to India’s national interest.

This unprecedented decision includes the immediate termination of student and faculty exchange programs, joint research projects, dual degree initiatives, and all other forms of academic collaboration with institutions from the two countries.

The move comes in response to the pro-Pakistan stance of Turkey and Azerbaijan during a recent period of heightened Indo-Pak tensions.

Announcing the decision, Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of LPU, stated, “When our brave armed forces are risking their lives; whether in covert operations, air defence, or patrolling our borders; we, as an institution, cannot remain indifferent.”

Dr Mittal remarked, “LPU’s mission has always been aligned with the growth and integrity of India, and we will never associate with any institution that undermines India’s sovereignty.”

While diplomacy is the domain of governments, LPU’s action sends a powerful message: the academic world, too, bears a moral responsibility. National security is not safeguarded solely at the borders; it must be defended in every classroom, boardroom, and international collaboration.

Earlier, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) also announced the cancellation of its academic MoU with the Yunus Emre Institute of Turkey. The University said on Thursday that the decision has been taken in protest against Turkey’s support for Pakistan in the backdrop of Indo-Pak tensions.

Before that, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia also announced the immediate suspension of all MoUs with any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Turkey.

These decisions came amid a broader deterioration in India-Turkey relations, spurred by Ankara’s strong support for Pakistan and criticism of India's recent strikes on terror camps across the border.

