Look very much forward to spending time with Prez Xi: Trump on 'monumental' China visit

Washington, March 26 (IANS) Announcing plans for a high-stakes diplomatic engagement, US President Donald Trump has said that his rescheduled meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping will take place in Beijing on May 14–15, calling it a “Monumental Event” and signalling renewed top-level engagement between the two powers.

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Trump, in a social media post on Wednesday (local time), said: “My meeting with the Highly Respected President of China, President Xi Jinping… will take place in Beijing on May 14th and 15th… I look very much forward to spending time with President Xi in what will be, I am sure, a Monumental Event.”

The White House described the visit as long-awaited and now back on track after being postponed due to ongoing US military operations in Iran.

“President Trump's meeting and long-awaited meeting with President Xi in China will now take place in Beijing on May 14th and 15th,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a regular briefing.

She added that First Lady Melania Trump will accompany the President, and that a reciprocal visit by the Chinese leadership is planned later this year.

“First lady Melania and President Trump will also host President Xi and Madame Peng for a reciprocal visit in Washington, DC, at a later date to be announced this year,” Leavitt said.

Trump also underscored that preparations for both visits are already underway.

“Our Representatives are finalising preparations for these Historic Visits,” he said in the post.

The White House indicated that the rescheduling followed direct communication between the two leaders, with Beijing accommodating Washington’s request to delay the trip amid active combat operations.

“There was a discussion about the rescheduling of the meeting between the president and President Xi,” Leavitt said. “President Xi understood that it's very important for the president to be here throughout these combat operations right now.”

Officials made clear that the timing of the China visit was not contingent on the conclusion of the Iran conflict.

“No,” Leavitt said when asked whether ending the war was a precondition for the meeting.

At the same time, the administration has suggested that military objectives in Iran are progressing quickly, with earlier estimates placing the operation’s timeline at four to six weeks.

Leavitt said the President remains focused on both fronts -- managing the military campaign and preparing for a major diplomatic engagement.

“We do look forward… I know the President looks forward to going to China on May 14th and 15th,” she said, adding that further logistical details will be shared with the media.

The planned summit comes at a time of complex ties between Washington and Beijing, with both countries navigating tensions over trade, security and global influence, even as they maintain channels for dialogue at the leadership level.

For India and the wider Indo-Pacific, such engagements are closely watched, given their implications for regional balance, economic flows and strategic competition.

The United States and China have long been locked in a relationship marked by rivalry and interdependence, spanning trade disputes, technology restrictions and military posturing. Leadership-level meetings have often served as key opportunities to stabilise ties and signal intent to the global community.

--IANS

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