Lithuanian President submits Ruginiene's nomination as PM to Parliament

Vilnius, Aug 15 (IANS) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has submitted to the country's Parliament, the Seimas, the nomination of Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP) member Inga Ruginiene as Prime Minister, the Presidential Office said.

Juozas Olekas, first Deputy Speaker of the Seimas, said on Thursday that the Board of the Seimas is expected to decide on Monday when to call an extraordinary session to approve the nomination, the Baltic News Service (BNS) reported.

Once confirmed, Ruginiene will have up to 15 days to present a Cabinet and government programme agreed with the President, Xinhua news agency reported.

The programme must also win parliamentary approval.

Nauseda told LRT TV that the information available so far gives reason to believe Ruginiene will "successfully do the job" as Prime Minister, though her background requires "more attention".

He said that their first meeting lasted two hours -- unusually long -- and that in some areas, such as parts of her personal history, he had to rely on her answers.

Ruginiene has faced public questions about relatives in Russia, visits to the country, her husband's business interests, and her forestry degree, which she completed in one year.

Nauseda met with her twice before forwarding her nomination to the Seimas.

The LSDP have been negotiating a new coalition since the resignation of Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas last week.

The financial crimes watchdog (FNTT) arrested Paluckas's brother on Thursday and detained four other individuals as part of a probe into businesses linked to the former Prime Minister.

No charges have yet been brought against Paluckas.

On July 31, President Nauseda said that Paluckas had announced his resignation.

The Lithuanian media reported on July 30 that investigators from the Financial Crime Investigation Service conducted a search at Dankora, a company owned by Paluckas's brother's wife. This company received European funding and purchased battery systems from Garnis – a company linked to the Prime Minister.

Paluckas himself denied any accusations against him.

As reported, amid a series of scandals, trust in the government and specifically in Paluckas has declined.

Earlier this week, LSDP representatives met with their existing partners, the Democratic Union "For Lithuania" and the Dawn of Nemunas.

Ruginiene, 44, was elected to Parliament for the first time in 2024.

Prior to her political career, she served as chair of the Lithuanian Confederation of Trade Unions.

--IANS

int/khz