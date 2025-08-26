Lithuanian Parliament approves new PM

Vilnius, Aug 26 (IANS) The Lithuanian parliament on Tuesday approved the appointment of Social Democrat Inga Ruginiene, incumbent minister of social security and labour, as Lithuania's new Prime Minister.

After the Parliament's approval, Ruginiene now has up to 15 days to present a new cabinet list agreed with the President to the Parliament for a vote, Xinhua News Agency reported.

She will officially take office after the president signs a decree appointing her as the prime minister, and she, together with the new Cabinet, takes the oath in the parliament.

Ruginiene, 44, was elected to parliament for the first time in 2024. Before her political career, she served as chair of the Lithuanian Trade Union Confederation.

Former Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas stepped down on August 4, triggering the automatic resignation of the entire cabinet.

On August 6, the presidium of the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP) nominated Ruginiene as the party's candidate for the prime minister.

The LSDP, Nemunas Dawn, the Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union, and the Christian Families Alliance signed an agreement on Monday to form a new ruling coalition.

Earlier on August 14, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda had submitted to the country's Parliament, the Seimas, the nomination of Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP) member Inga Ruginiene as Prime Minister, the Presidential Office said.

Nauseda told LRT TV that the information available so far gives reason to believe Ruginiene will "successfully do the job" as Prime Minister, though her background requires "more attention".

He said that their first meeting lasted two hours -- unusually long -- and that in some areas, such as parts of her personal history, he had to rely on her answers.

Ruginiene has faced public questions about relatives in Russia, visits to the country, her husband's business interests, and her forestry degree, which she completed in one year.

Nauseda met with her twice before forwarding her nomination to the Seimas.

--IANS

int/akl/as