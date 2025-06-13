Lee says South Koreans' lives, safety 'most important' following Israeli attack on Iran

Seoul, June 13 (IANS) President Lee Jae-myung said Friday that the lives and safety of South Koreans in the Middle East are "the most important" issue following Israel's attack on Iran earlier in the day.

Lee made the remark during an emergency economic-security meeting held to discuss the government's response to what Israel has claimed was a targeted attack on nuclear and missile sites in Tehran.

"Thoroughly determine the situation of our people in the area and look into whether there is any damage and what measures are needed to prevent damage," he said. "The most important thing is the issue of our people's lives and safety."

Citing volatility in the oil, currency and stock markets following the attack, Lee said South Korea's economy appears to be shifting from a stabilising phase to heightened uncertainty.

"Thoroughly manage and oversee the situation so that our economy does not suffer additional large damage from external shocks," he said.

Lee also called on the nation to remain calm while the government moves to quickly bring the situation under control, Yonhap news agency reported.

"Economic and security issues are the most important responsibilities of the government, so we will take all necessary measures under any circumstances," he said.

Meanwhile, the attacks come amid mounting concerns over Tehran’s nuclear programme and its perceived threat to Israeli national security.

In a televised statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel had initiated a "targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival."

“This operation will take as long as is needed to complete the task of fending off the threat of annihilation against us,” Netanyahu declared, underscoring the gravity of the move.

The offensive was further confirmed by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, who described it as a "preemptive strike" aimed at neutralising imminent threats. In response to the heightened risk, Katz also announced a special state of emergency across Israel to ensure national preparedness and civilian safety.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported that loud explosions were heard in several parts of the capital, Tehran, during the early morning hours on Friday.

IRIB, Iran's state broadcaster, noted that the source of the blasts had not yet been officially identified, though speculation is mounting that the Israeli strikes may have targeted military infrastructure or nuclear-related facilities.

Earlier on Monday, Iran's top security body warned that its armed forces would immediately target Israel's "secret nuclear facilities" if the Islamic Republic comes under military attack, following claims it has obtained "sensitive Israeli intelligence."

