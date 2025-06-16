Lee calls on South Korea, Japan to join hands for future ahead of 60th anniversary of ties

Seoul, June 16 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on Monday called for South Korea and Japan to join hands for a better future, casting the two neighbours as important partners bound to work together amid a rapidly changing global environment.

Lee made the remark in a congratulatory video message at the start of an event hosted by the Japanese Embassy in Seoul to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, which falls on this Sunday.

"South Korea and Japan are key partners who must cooperate closely in responding to a rapidly changing global landscape. Let's join hands and move toward a better future," Lee said.

The phrase "join hands and move toward a better future" is the official slogan for the 60th anniversary of the normalisation of the ties. Korea was under Japan's colonial rule from 1910-45.

Lee did not attend Monday's ceremony, as he had departed for Canada to take part in an expanded meeting of the Group of Seven summit.

He has signalled a departure from his hard-line stance on the Asian neighbour to maintain the positive momentum in bilateral relations that dramatically improved under the previous conservative government.

Lee has pledged to take a "two-track" approach, separating efforts for forward-looking cooperation from historical disputes rooted in the colonial period.

Among those attending Monday's ceremony were Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Ji-na and Akihisa Nagashima, special adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, along with government officials, business leaders, academics, and other key stakeholders from both countries.

Kim, in her congratulatory remarks, said that the development of South Korea-Japan relations has been built on the trust and exchanges cultivated by the people of both countries.

Kim reaffirmed South Korea's commitment to fostering a stable and future-oriented partnership with Japan.

A variety of performances were held ahead of the ceremony, including those by a student choir from the Seoul Japan School and Korean pianist Lee Kyung-mi.

On one side of the stage, an old folding screen was on display, originally used at the treaty ratification ceremony in Seoul on December 18, 1965.

The screen is the left panel of a pair, with the right panel held at the South Korean Embassy in Japan. This marks its second public showing, following its display at the 50th anniversary celebration.

Inscribed on the screen is an excerpt from a classical poem by 16th-century Korean poet and politician Jeong Cheol, also known by his pen name, Songgang.

The latter part of the event was to feature Japanese Ambassador to Seoul Koichi Mizushima conferring awards on individuals and groups in recognition of their contributions to promoting bilateral relations and cultural exchange, Yonhap news agency reported.

K-pop groups Enhypen and Le Sserafim were also set to take the stage with special performances.

