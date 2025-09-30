Leaders of Europe, Middle East welcome Trump's plan to end conflict in Gaza

Brussels, Sep 30 (IANS) Leaders of Europe and the Middle East on Tuesday welcomed US President Donald Trump's announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the conflict in Gaza.

The statement of leaders comes after Trump formally announced his 20-point peace plan to end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza as he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday (Washington time).

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed Trump's commitment to end the conflict in Gaza and expressed the European Union's readiness to contribute to the efforts.

"Welcome President Donald Trump's commitment to end the war in Gaza. Encourage all parties to now seize this opportunity. The EU stands ready to contribute. Hostilities should end with the provision of immediate humanitarian relief to the population in Gaza and with all hostages released immediately.

She called a two-state solution the only viable path to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East with people of Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security.

European Council President Antonio Costa welcomed Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza. Calling the situation in Gaza "intolerable," he called for an end to hostilities and the release of all hostages held by Hamas.

In a post on X, Costa wrote, "I welcome President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza and I am encouraged by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's positive response. All parties must seize this moment to give peace a genuine chance."

Stressing that the situation in Gaza is "intolerable", Costa said, "Hostilities must end, and all hostages must be released immediately. The Israeli and Palestinian people deserve to live side by side, in peace and security, free from violence and terrorism. A two-state solution remains the only viable path to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appreciated Trump's efforts aimed at halting the conflict in Gaza and achieving a ceasefire. He expressed Turkey's readiness to contribute to the process of establishing a just and lasting peace acceptable to all parties.

"I commend US President Donald Trump's efforts and leadership aimed at halting the bloodshed in Gaza and achieving a ceasefire. Turkiye will continue to contribute to the process with a view to establishing a just and lasting peace acceptable to all parties," Erdogan posted on X.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomed Trump's plan and urged all parties to help in fully implementing it. He called for the release of hostages and expressed Canada's readiness to support efforts to deliver aid to Gaza.

In a post on X, Carney wrote, "Canada welcomes President Trump's historic new Middle East peace plan, and we urge all parties to help it realise its full potential. As the critical next step, Hamas must immediately release all hostages. Canada stands ready to support the sustained, unimpeded, and large-scale delivery of humanitarian aid into and throughout Gaza."

"We will continue our close coordination with international partners to build a just and lasting peace that builds on today's progress, with a sovereign, democratic, and viable State of Palestine building its future in peace and security with the State of Israel," he added.

Welcoming the US' plan to end the conflict in Gaza, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, in a post on X, wrote, "The US plan for Gaza offers the unique opportunity to end the horrific war in Gaza. This opportunity must not be missed."

New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters welcomed the US' comprehensive plan to end the conflict in Gaza. He urged all parties to use the opportunity to end the conflict and fully implement the terms of the proposal.

In a post on X, Peters stated, "In our speech to the UN General Assembly over the weekend, we said: We desperately want diplomacy to succeed and we believe it is those countries with leverage who are most likely to achieve a breakthrough. That would show global leadership."

"New Zealand therefore welcomes the United States' 'Comprehensive Plan to End the Conflict in Gaza' as an example of such global leadership. We urge the parties to seize this important opportunity to end the conflict and implement the terms of the proposal fully. New Zealand wants to see an immediate end to this disastrous conflict," he added.

The leader's statement comes as Trump announced a peace plan for Gaza, which outlines the establishment of a temporary technocratic government, with Israel pledging not to annex the Strip and ensuring that no residents are forced to leave. The agreement calls for an immediate end to the war if accepted, with all captives, both alive and deceased, returned within 72 hours.

The government in Gaza will be overseen by a new international transitional body, the "Board of Peace", which will be chaired by Trump and other members, including former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair. This body will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until the Palestinian Authority complete a reform programme to take back control.

Hamas members who commit to peace would receive amnesty, while others would be offered safe passage abroad. Security in Gaza will be overseen by regional and international forces, who will also help train the Palestinian Police, while aid will flow in at agreed levels.

The US would facilitate further dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians to support long-term coexistence.

