Latvia, Estonia report drone incursions from Russian airspace

Riga, March 25 (IANS) Estonia and Latvia on Wednesday reported that drones entered their airspace from Russia. Latvia's National Armed Forces (NBS) stated that its air force detected an unmanned aircraft entering Latvian airspace from Russia. According to the statement, wreckage of the drone was found at the spot, however, no casualty was reported during the incident.

Read More

"Drone enters Latvian airspace and crashes. The Air Force has identified a foreign unmanned aircraft entering Latvian airspace from Russia. Early warning systems detected a sound similar to an explosion in the Kraslava region. The National Armed Forces, the State Police and the State Border Guard units are at the scene. Wreckage of the drone has been found at the scene. No further threat to the safety of civilians and Latvian airspace has been identified. No civilians were injured and no damage was caused to civilian infrastructure. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated. The Kraslava municipality has been informed about the incident," Latvia's NBS posted on X.

Meanwhile, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa said that the initial information suggests that a Ukrainian drone may have entered Latvian territory and an investigation is being conducted into the incident.

"I am in close communication with the Minister of Defense, the National Armed Forces, and the responsible services, as well as the leaders of Estonia and Lithuania. An investigation into the incident is underway, but initial information suggests that a Ukrainian drone may have entered and crashed in Latvia's territory. There are no casualties," Siliņa wrote on X.

"The Kraslava municipality was promptly informed. Tomorrow, I am heading to the JEF member states' meeting to jointly decide with our allies how we can strengthen our security and support our friends in Ukraine," she added.

Estonia's internal security ISS said that one drone "struck the chimney of the Auvere power plant" in Estonia while another fell on Latvian territory, Euro News reported. The Auvere power plant is located near Estonia's Narva town on the Russian border.

ISS Director ISS Director General Margo Palloson said, "These are the effects of Russia’s large-scale war of aggression," voicing concern about "the occurrence of such incidents in the future," Euro News reported.

In a post on X, Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna stated, "Tonight a drone struck the chimney of the Auvere power plant in Estonia. There are no substantial damages or injuries, and no impact on Estonia’s electricity system. The drone was not directed at Estonia. This is a concrete consequence of Russia’s full-scale war of aggression."

"Drone incidents have occurred across Europe — including in Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, and most recently in Latvia last night. We are strengthening our capabilities to respond to such incidents. The pressure on the aggressor must continue," he added.

In September last year, the Russian Embassy in Denmark termed Moscow's involvement in the drone incident which resulted in disruptions at Danish airports as "absurd speculation", emphasising that the allegations will be used as a pretext for further escalating tension in the interests of forces seeking to prolong the conflict in Ukraine.

"It is evident that the incidents involving reported disruptions at Danish airports are a staged provocation. Undoubtedly, they will be used as a pretext for further escalating tension in the interests of forces seeking by all means to prolong the Ukrainian conflict and extend it to other countries," read a statement issued by Russia’s Embassy in Denmark in reply to media questions.

"The Russian side firmly rejects the absurd speculations of involvement in the incidents," it added.

Russia's statement came after Denmark contacted the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and the European Union (EU) after shutting Aalborg airport and placing three others airports on alert following the unauthorised drones carrying out what the authorities termed as "coordinated attacks". Earlier also, drone incursions were reported in Denmark that officials suspect may involve Russian interference.

--IANS

akl/as