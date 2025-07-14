Largest-ever military exercise, consisting of 19 countries and 35,000 troops, kicks off in Australia

Canberra, July 14 (IANS) Talisman Sabre 2025, the largest-ever military exercise, kicked off in Sydney on Monday, bringing together over 35,000 troops from Australia, the US and other partnering nations, according to the Australian Ministry of Defence.

First began in 2005, Talisman Sabre started as a bilateral military exercise between Australia and the US.

This year, over 35,000 troops from across 19 countries came together in Australia's Sydney to participate in the exercise following an opening ceremony on board HMAS Adelaide (an Australian naval ship) at Garden Island.

According to the US Embassy in Australia, over the next three weeks, more than 35,000 military personnel from Australia and partnering nations will deploy across Queensland, Northern Territory, Western Australia, New South Wales and Christmas Island.

"For the first time, activities will also be conducted outside of Australia in Papua New Guinea. Malaysia and Vietnam will also attend as observers," said the US Embassy in Australia

It added that along with the US and Australia, forces from Canada, Fiji, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Tonga, and the United Kingdom will join the military exercise as partners.

The Australian Ministry of Defence said that Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 (TS25) will be the 11th and largest iteration of the exercise, which will consist of a live fire exercise and field training exercises incorporating force preparation activities, amphibious landings, ground force manoeuvres, and air combat and maritime operations.

According to Australian Chief of Joint Operations, Vice Admiral Justin Jones, Talisman Sabre provides an "unrivalled opportunity to train together" across the sea, land, air, space and cyber domains.

"It remains a powerful demonstration of Australia's enduring commitment to strengthening relationships between trusted allies and partners, in support of a peaceful, stable and sovereign Indo-Pacific," he said.

"Defence appreciates the support of the community for our essential training, throughout planning to execution, we have been conducting site surveys and meetings with state authorities, traditional owners and key stakeholders to inform a safe and productive exercise for all participating nations," he added.

Deputy Commanding General US Army Pacific Lieutenant General Joel B. Vowell said that the Talisman Sabre 2025 is a "powerful demonstration of the combined strength, trust, interoperability, and readiness across the Indo-Pacific."

"Together, we are building tactical trust, practising our operational manoeuvres, and reaffirming our strategic commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," he asserted.

