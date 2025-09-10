Laos seeks to enhance MSMEs competitiveness, digital skills

Vientiane, Sep 10 (IANS) Laos is stepping up efforts to strengthen the competitiveness of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and enhance human resource development through digital innovation, in line with its goal of equipping more young people with information and communication technology (ICT) skills.

According to a report from the Lao Ministry of Industry and Commerce on Wednesday, the ministry convened a meeting to review the project for human resource development in digital innovation for MSMEs in Laos in 2023-2025.

The project aims to strengthen human capital and enhance the competitiveness of MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and startups through digital innovation, Xinhua News Agency reported.

It focuses on equipping individuals with digital and ICT skills to support employment, foster entrepreneurship, and promote the creation of new startups. Key components include infrastructure development and staff training in ICT and related technologies.

The project also represents a significant step toward modernising the country's entrepreneurial ecosystem. By fostering digital skills and innovation, the project is expected to improve competitiveness, create jobs, and support the country's path toward sustainable economic development.

Meanwhile, Laos' Ministry of Technology and Communications is working to empower female entrepreneurs by enhancing digital skills, promoting innovation, and supporting sustainable business growth in the digital era.

To support female entrepreneurs, the ministry has launched a training program aimed at raising awareness and delivering practical knowledge in key areas such as digital business innovation, e-commerce, digital marketing, data analysis, cybersecurity, and online business operations, according to the ministry's report on Tuesday.

By equipping participants with these vital digital skills, the program aimed to reduce business risks and enhance long-term resilience in an increasingly digital economy.

The training, held in the Lao capital Vientiane from September 4 to 5, covered key topics such as digital transformation strategies, marketing in the digital age, and business continuity planning. It also served as a platform for experience sharing and networking, fostering a supportive environment for women in business.

Through these efforts, the ministry aims to strengthen the role of female entrepreneurs in the digital economy and support their continued success in an increasingly fast-paced online era.

--IANS

int/akl/sd