Laos enhances irrigation preparedness for disaster response

Vientiane, Aug 14 (IANS) The Irrigation Department under the Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has intensified efforts to prepare for natural disasters in this rainy season, urging local authorities to monitor flood-prone areas and remain alert for heavy rainfall, floods, and landslides.

To cope with natural disasters such as floods during the rainy season, the department is working closely with local authorities to monitor flood-prone areas and inspect key infrastructure, particularly zones at risk of water intrusion into agricultural production areas, Lao News Agency reported on Thursday.

It is also collaborating with the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology to monitor climate data and issue timely alerts to provincial authorities, enabling local officials and farmers to prepare for potential heavy rain, flash floods, and landslides, Xinhua News Agency reported.

In addition, officials are closely tracking water level fluctuations in the Mekong River and its tributaries nationwide, as these changes could impact irrigation infrastructure.

Efforts are also focused on maintaining irrigation systems, water gates, and reservoirs to ensure an adequate water supply during droughts and effective drainage during floods. To strengthen emergency response capacity, the ministry has prepared mobile water pumps for local deployment, along with pump trucks strategically stationed across the country.

Last month, Laos health authorities urged the public to remain alert and take preventive measures against dengue fever.

Although Laos reported a significant drop in dengue cases, health officials had warned that the risk remains high during the rainy season. They urged residents to participate in local clean-up efforts and practice home prevention measures to combat the spread of the disease.

To further prevent dengue, local officials in many villages have organised collective activities that encourage authorities and villagers to work together to eliminate mosquito breeding sites around their homes. As of July 21, Laos has reported 4,308 cases of dengue fever, including one death.

