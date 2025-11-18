Laos accelerates infrastructure upgrades to boost growth

Vientiane, Nov 18 (IANS) The Laos government continues to advance infrastructure development, particularly road upgrades and the rapid repair of damaged routes, to facilitate transportation and tourism and support national socio-economic growth.

During a press conference, Vice President of the Laos National Assembly (NA) Sommad Pholsena presented the NA's proposals for the government's socio-economic development plan. He emphasised the need to accelerate infrastructure improvements, urging the government to prioritise budget resources for repairing damaged roads, enhancing public travel and tourism, and enforcing strict measures against overweight trucks, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Speaking during the 10th ordinary session of the Lao National Assembly's ninth legislature, Lao Minister of Public Works and Transport, Leklay Sivilay, announced a plan directing relevant authorities to prioritise heavily damaged national highways for urgent repair.

Local authorities have been empowered to select qualified companies and sign MoUs for surveys, feasibility studies, and design work in preparation for construction beginning in 2026. Meanwhile, several provinces have already taken early steps by signing these agreements.

In addition, several key projects are moving forward. A significant step was taken with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on November 4 for the Road No 13 South Restoration and Rehabilitation Project. The 38-km section from Khammuan to Savannakhet province will undergo surveys, feasibility studies, and engineering designs to support a load capacity of 11 tonnes per axle, improving transport for commercial and public use. The project aims to enhance durability, ensure safe travel, strengthen connectivity, and boost local economic development along this vital southern corridor.

On November 11, the government signed an agreement to construct and maintain a section of the national road linking northern Laos' Oudomxay and Xayaboury provinces, aiming to boost transport efficiency, trade, tourism, logistics, and climate-resilient infrastructure along one of northern Laos' key regional corridors.

To enhance regional connectivity, the Laos government is conducting feasibility studies for expressway projects that will link Laos with neighboring countries.

Additionally, a long-term strategy for managing state investment budgets for disaster-related infrastructure rehabilitation was unveiled in October. Covering the period through 2035, the framework aims to ensure reconstruction is efficient, disaster-resilient, and aligned with national development priorities.

Together, these initiatives reflect the government's commitment to modernizing transportation networks, enhancing economic connectivity, and building stronger, more resilient infrastructure across Laos.

--IANS

akl/as