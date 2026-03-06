Kuwait says 67 military personnel injured, hundreds of missiles, drones intercepted

Kuwait City, March 6 (IANS) Kuwait's Ministry of Defence said on Friday that 67 personnel from the Kuwaiti Armed Forces were injured amid recent security developments, according to a briefing by the Government Communication Centre in the country.

Saud Al-Atwan, the defence ministry's official spokesman, said the injured personnel are receiving medical treatment and that their conditions are stable. Two cases remain under medical observation, he added.

Al-Atwan said the Kuwaiti Armed Forces remain at the highest level of readiness, maintaining round-the-clock monitoring of developments in coordination with military and security authorities as well as other state institutions, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said the measures are part of a comprehensive national system aimed at protecting the country's security and ensuring the safety of citizens and residents.

The military spokesman also said Kuwaiti defense systems have so far detected and dealt with 212 ballistic missiles and 394 drones launched in attacks targeting the country's airspace during the past days.

On Saturday, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as members of his family, high-ranking military commanders, and civilians, according to Iranian officials. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US assets across the Middle East.

Earlier on March 2, Qatar had shot down two Iranian Su-24 military aircraft and intercepted multiple missiles and drones in what officials described as a coordinated attack, the country's Defence Ministry had said in a statement.

Air defence systems, working with the Qatari air force and navy, intercepted seven ballistic missiles and five drones during the assault, the ministry added in the statement. All missiles were destroyed before reaching their targets, preventing casualties and major damage.

The ministry said Qatar's armed forces "possess the full capabilities and resources necessary to protect the country's sovereignty and territory and to respond decisively to any external threat."

In a joint statement, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, and the US had denounced strikes targeting the UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq, including Iraq's Kurdistan Region.

