Kuwait says 10 troops injured as projectile strikes military camp

Kuwait City, March 29 (IANS) Kuwait said on Sunday that its air defence systems successfully intercepted multiple aerial threats over the past 24 hours, while a projectile strike on a military camp left 10 troops injured, according to an official military statement.

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According to the statement released on the social media platform X, defence units detected and shot down 14 hostile ballistic missiles and 12 drones.

Despite the interceptions, one military camp was struck by several projectiles, resulting in injuries to 10 armed forces personnel, Xinhua news agency reported.

The injured have been transferred to medical facilities and are currently receiving treatment, the statement said.

The attack also caused material damage at the site, according to the statement.

Warehouses belonging to a private logistics company were also targeted in the attacks, resulting in property damage but no reported casualties.

Authorities reaffirmed that Kuwait's air defence systems remain on high alert and are fully prepared to respond to further threats.

They also urged the public to rely on official sources for accurate information and to adhere to safety instructions issued by relevant authorities.

No further details were immediately available regarding the origin of the attacks.

The incident happened amid escalating tensions following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran that began last month.

Iran has since launched missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli and US assets across the Middle East.

Kuwait’s Defence Ministry said on Sunday that 10 service members were injured in an attack on a military camp, as Iran continues targeting positions in the region in response to US-Israeli strikes.

"Over the past 24 hours, the armed forces detected 14 ballistic missiles and 12 hostile drones in Kuwaiti airspace," Defence Ministry Spokesman Colonel Saud Abdulaziz al-Atwan said in a statement.

"This resulted in an attack on one of the armed forces’ camps, injuring 10 members of the armed forces, who are receiving the necessary medical treatment, in addition to material damage to the site," the statement added.

Ten Kuwaiti military ‌personnel were injured in an ⁠Iranian missile attack on a ‌military camp ‌in the Gulf ‌country, ⁠the ⁠Kuwaiti Army said on Sunday, without ‌giving a location.

--IANS

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