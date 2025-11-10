Kremlin actively preparing for Russian President's 'meaningful' visit to India

Moscow, Nov 10 (IANS) The Kremlin said on Monday that it is "actively preparing" for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India before the end of the year and hoped it would be a "meaningful visit," local media reported.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, "We are currently actively preparing for Putin's visit to India, which is planned before the end of this year. We hope that it will be a meaningful visit," Russian state-run news agency TASS reported.

When asked about a report claiming India and Russia making preparations to sign a labour mobility agreement during Putin's visit, he responded, "As for its meaning and documentary content, let's not get ahead of ourselves. We will announce all the agreements that are planned to be reached in due time."

Last week, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and discussed ways to take forward multifaceted bilateral cooperation.

Following their meeting on November 7, EAM Jaishankar posted on X, "Good to meet Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko of Russia today. Discussed taking forward our multifaceted bilateral cooperation. Also exchanged views on important regional, global and multilateral developments."

In October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with the Russian President Vladimir Putin as the two leaders reviewed the progress in the bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

During the telephonic conversation, PM Modi congratulated Putin on his 73rd birthday and conveyed best wishes for his good health and success in all his endeavours. PM Modi conveyed that he is looking forward to welcoming President Putin to India in December for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

In September, both leaders had met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin. During their meeting, they had reaffirmed their support to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between both countries and also discussed regional and global issues, including the latest developments concerning Ukraine.

During their meeting, PM Modi said that 1.40 crore Indians are "eagerly waiting" for the Russian President's arrival for the 23rd India-Russia Summit in December. "This is the definition of our deep, 'special and privileged strategic partnership'," PM Modi had said.

