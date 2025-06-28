Kirti Vardhan Singh in Zimbabwe, discusses bilateral cooperation in environmental protection

Harare, June 28 (IANS) In a significant step toward enhancing India-Zimbabwe relations, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh met with Zimbabwe’s Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Evelyn Ndlovu, in Harare. The two leaders discussed expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of environmental protection and wildlife conservation.

The leaders decided to work together to mitigate the challenges of climate change.

“Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh met with Evelyn Ndlovu, Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife of Zimbabwe in Harare. They discussed to work on conserving wildlife and the environment through the exchange of best practices,” the Indian Embassy in Harare posted on X.

The Minister met with the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, to discuss the bilateral relations between India and Zimbabwe. They emphasized the importance of strengthening and deepening the ties between the two nations. The President affirmed that the historical relationship between India and Zimbabwe remains strong.

“India’s Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, paid me a courtesy call at State House. We reaffirmed the strong ties between Zimbabwe and India and explored opportunities for enhanced bilateral cooperation,” the President of Zimbabwe posted on X.

Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade also highlighted that Zimbabwe and India are intensifying their bilateral cooperation, focusing on expanding trade, improving healthcare support, and promoting industrial development and investment.

Earlier on Friday, Singh held a meeting with Amon Murwira, Foreign Minister of Zimbabwe, acknowledging that it is a favourable time to explore new avenues of cooperation between both nations as they enhance and deepen the age-old people-to-people linkages.

"Met Amon Murwira, Foreign Minister and agreed that it is an opportune time to add new areas of collaboration to further strengthen and deepen our centuries-old people-to-people contacts," the Minister posted on X.

Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade also took their social media regarding the meeting between Singh and Amon Murwira stating, “The two parties discussed bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and India and how the two nations can further strengthen their cooperation in several areas of their economies, particularly in agriculture, health, mineral extraction, information, communication, and technologies (ICT), and human capital development.”

Later Singh paid floral tribute to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Harare Hindu Society campus. Interacting with the Indian community in Zimbabwe, he highlighted that the diaspora is a pillar of strength for India-Zimbabwe bilateral relations.

He stated that Zimbabwe is home to more than 10 thousand Indian diaspora who have settled in the country since the 19th century.

The Minister also planted a seedling of Laxmi Taru at the premises of Om Temple in Zimbabwe under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' in the presence of Indian community members.

Singh arrived in Zimbabwe late Thursday evening after concluding his official visit to Mozambique.

