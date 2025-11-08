Kiren Rijiju arrives in Saudi Arabia to sign bilateral Haj agreement, review 2026 preparations

Riyadh, Nov 8 (IANS)Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, arrived in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah to participate in the signing of the Bilateral Haj Agreement with the Saudi Kingdom and assess preparations for Haj 2026.

He was warmly welcomed by Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Ajaz Khan and the Indian Consul General in Jeddah Fahad Suri.

Taking to social media platform X, on Saturday, Rijiju posted, “Landed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to attend the Bilateral Haj Agreement signing with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to review preparations for Haj 2026. Warmly received at the airport by Suhel Ajaz Khan, Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia, Shri Fahad Suri, Consul General of India, Jeddah.”

Earlier in July, the Ministry of Minority Affairs’ announcement on Haj 2026 marked the beginning of yet another opportunity for thousands of Indian Muslims to fulfil their spiritual aspiration of performing Haj with the support and facilitation of the Government of India.

The Ministry’s announcement for Haj 2026 said, “The Haj Committee of India invites applications for Haj-2026 from intending pilgrims through the online Haj Application Form, available on the official website https://hajcommittee.gov.in and the mobile application ‘Haj Suvidha’ (available for both iPhone and Android devices)."

The application window was open from July 7, 2025, to July 31, 2025 (11.59 p.m.).”

The notification also advised applicants to thoroughly read the Guidelines and Undertakings before submitting their forms.

“It is mandatory to possess a machine-readable Indian International Passport issued on or before the last date of application, and valid at least till December 31, 2026,” said an official statement.

The Haj Committee also advised applicants to consider their preparedness carefully before applying. “Cancellations, except in the unfortunate event of death or a grave medical emergency, will invite penalties and could lead to financial loss,” it said.

The Indian government has been making efforts over the last 10 years to make the Haj pilgrimage a transparent, uniform, cost-efficient, safe and spiritually fulfilling experience for the pilgrims.

The Indian Haj Mission – the largest government-operated operation of its kind outside India's borders – has closely coordinated logistics with the relevant Saudi authorities to ensure the new initiative's success.

