King Charles sends Republic Day greetings to President Murmu, lauds India-UK ties

London, Jan 26 (IANS) Britain’s King Charles III has written to President Droupadi Murmu, conveying his and Queen Camilla’s warm greetings to the government and people of India on the occasion of the country’s 77th Republic Day, while lauding the enduring and close ties between the two nations.

In his letter to President Murmu, the King praised the enduring partnership between India and the UK, saying it is rooted in the shared values and mutual respect that define the Commonwealth. He also expressed pride in the role played by Commonwealth member nations in fostering understanding, cooperation, and opportunity across the globe.

“The Commonwealth’s rich diversity and the energy of its younger generations continue to inspire hope and progress. In these times of global uncertainty, our collective strength and unity are more vital than ever. I am so pleased that our nations will come together at the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda in November, where we will reaffirm our shared commitments and set out a collective vision for the future,” the letter detailed.

“I am also looking forward to this year's Commonwealth Games in the Summer and congratulate you for securing the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad,” it added.

King Charles welcomed the deepening of India-UK partnership in climate and sustainability through clean energy initiatives, cooperation on climate finance, and initiatives on clean technology and green growth.

He lauded India’s international climate leadership through initiatives such as the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

“India is a powerful global voice for this crucial cause, and our collaboration underscores a shared resolve to shape a prosperous, secure, and sustainable world. My wife and I join in extending our very best wishes to you and to all the people of India for a peaceful and prosperous year ahead,” the letter concluded.

India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day, commemorating the formal adoption and enforcement of the Constitution in 1950, which marked the nation’s transition into a sovereign democratic republic. The occasion reaffirms the core principles of justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution.

