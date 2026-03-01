Khamenei erased from pages of history: Reza Pahlavi

Washington, March 1 (IANS) Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s last Shah, declared that his country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei "has been erased from the pages of history", asserting that the Islamic Republic has in effect reached its end.

In a statement addressed to Iranians, Pahlavi described Khamenei as “the bloodthirsty despot of our time, the murderer of tens of thousands of Iran’s bravest sons and daughters”.

“With his death, the Islamic Republic has in effect reached its end and will very soon be consigned to the dustbin of history,” he said.

Pahlavi warned that any move by regime loyalists to install a successor would fail. “Any attempt by the remnants of the regime to appoint a successor to Khamenei is doomed to fail from the outset,” he said.

“Whoever they place in his stead will have neither legitimacy nor longevity, and will undoubtedly be complicit in the crimes of this regime as well,” he added.

Turning directly to Iran’s security establishment, Pahlavi issued a blunt appeal. “To the military, law enforcement, and security forces: any effort to preserve a collapsing regime will fail,” he said.

“This is your final opportunity to join the nation, to help ensure Iran’s stable transition to a free and prosperous future, and to take part in building that future.”

He said Khamenei’s death, while not an act of justice, could offer solace to grieving families. “The death of the criminal Khamenei, while it cannot bring back the spilled blood, can serve as a balm for the scorched hearts of the grieving families; the fathers and mothers, spouses and children in mourning; and the families of the selfless martyrs of Iran’s Lion and Sun National Revolution.”

Addressing what he called the “Noble and brave people of Iran”, Pahlavi urged vigilance and readiness for further mobilisation.

“This may be the beginning of our great national celebration, but it is not the end of the road. Stay vigilant and prepared,” he said.

“The time for a massive and decisive presence in the streets is very near. Together, united and steadfast, we will secure the final victory, and we will celebrate Iran’s freedom across our Ahura-created homeland,” he said.

Pahlavi is the son of Iran’s last shah and heir to the Peacock Throne. He has spent decades in exile in the United States. In recent years, he has voiced support for anti-regime protests from abroad and argued that he could return to Tehran as a transitional leader to guide the country towards democracy after Khamenei.

