Khaleda Zia departs for London on special air ambulance for treatment

Dhaka: Khaleda Zia, the chairperson of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), departed for London on Tuesday evening for medical treatment. At 11:46 pm, she left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on a special Royal Air Ambulance sent by the Emir of Qatar, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Khaleda Zia was accompanied by her doctors, family members, and work assistants, with a team of doctors from the Qatari government also aboard the flight.

The Emir of Qatar's Royal Air Ambulance had arrived in Dhaka on Monday evening at 7:40 pm to transport Khaleda Zia. Prior to her departure, a large number of BNP leaders and activists gathered near her residence, Firoza, in Gulshan to see her off. The crowd had started to form as early as 7 PM on Tuesday, eagerly anticipating her departure for medical treatment. Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP Secretary General, entered Firoza around 6:15 pm, where he advised the gathering to remain orderly and clear the road.

The trip to London has been described by senior BNP leaders as a medical visit rather than a politically charged journey. They emphasised that the primary purpose of the visit is for Khaleda Zia to receive better healthcare and reunite with her family after a long period.

A senior BNP leader expressed hope that Khaleda Zia would return from her treatment in good health, ready to continue leading the party and the country, reported Dhaka Tribune.

"May she return to us healthy. We pray that her treatment is successful," said BNP Standing Committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku.

As she left her Gulshan residence at 8 PM, BNP leaders and activists lined the route to the airport. A special arrangement had been made by Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP to designate gathering areas for party leaders and activists. Khaleda Zia's departure was confirmed by BNP Chairperson's Press Wing Officer, Shamsuddin Didar, who relayed the news to the media.

The 79-year-old former Prime Minister has been suffering from various health issues, including liver cirrhosis, heart disease, and kidney problems. Upon arrival at Heathrow Airport in London on Wednesday, Bangladesh time, she is expected to be admitted to the London Clinic for treatment. Her personal physician, AZM Zahid Hossain, confirmed this. Prior to her departure, party leaders, including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and members of the BNP Standing Committee, bid farewell to her at the airport.

Khaleda Zia's medical board includes six members who are accompanying her on the flight. The team comprises Prof Shahabuddin Talukder, Prof FM Siddique, Prof Nuruddin Ahmed, Zafar Iqbal, Prof AZM Zahid Hossain, and Mohammad Al Mamun.

Also traveling with her are her younger son's wife, Syeda Sharmila Rahman, Advisory Council member Enamul Haque Chowdhury, Executive Committee member Tabith Awal, and her Private Secretary ABM Abdus Sattar, along with several personal officials and employees, Dhaka Tribune reported.

This marks Khaleda Zia's first trip to the UK in nearly seven years, and her family and party hope that her treatment will improve her health and enable her to resume her political role. (ANI)