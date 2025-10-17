Kerala CM meets Bahrain Deputy PM; bilateral ties discussed

Manama, Oct 17 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met with His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain, on Friday.

Both leaders discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation and strengthening ties between Kerala and Bahrain.

The meeting took place during Vijayan’s official visit to the Gulf nation as part of his multi-country diaspora engagement tour.

The meeting was also attended by: H.E. Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Bahrain’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Vinod K. Jacob, Indian Ambassador to Bahrain

M.A. Yusuff Ali, Chairman of Lulu Group.

An official said that the discussions focused on expanding trade, investment, and cultural exchange between Kerala and Bahrain.

Bahraini Deputy PM acknowledged the contributions of the Indian community, particularly Keralites, to Bahrain’s development and expressed interest in further collaboration in sectors such as commerce, tourism, and education.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the warm reception and emphasised Kerala’s commitment to fostering international partnerships that benefit its diaspora and economy.

Vijayan also highlighted Kerala’s development initiatives and invited Bahraini investors to explore opportunities in the state.

The meeting was part of Vijayan’s broader Gulf tour, which includes stops in Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE. The tour aims to engage with the Malayali diaspora, promote Kerala’s global outreach, and attract investments in key sectors.

The Kerala Chief Minister is scheduled to attend the “Keralites Meet 2025” organised by the Bahrain Keraleeya Samajam, Loka Kerala Sabha, and the Malayalam Mission.

