Karachi woman dies after contracting brain-eating amoeba

Karachi: A 36-year-old woman from Karachi, identified as Maryam Shakeel, has died after contracting Naegleria, a rare and fatal brain-eating amoeba, raising concerns over water safety in the city, the Express Tribune reported.

The incident highlights the persistent threat posed by the waterborne microorganism, which thrives in warm, poorly chlorinated water and has been a recurring public health concern.

Maryam was admitted to the hospital on February 19 after experiencing a high fever and other severe symptoms. Despite receiving medical attention, her condition deteriorated, and on February 24, test results confirmed the presence of Naegleria. Medical teams attempted treatment, but the infection proved fatal, and she passed away in the following days.

The disease is known for its rapid progression, often leading to death within days of symptoms appearing.

District Health Officer of East Karachi, Zahid Solangi, confirmed to The Express Tribune that the woman tested positive for Naegleria, which ultimately caused her demise. He explained that the amoeba thrives in clean, warm water, particularly when temperatures exceed 35°C. Officials have urged residents to take precautions, as exposure to inadequately chlorinated water poses a risk.

Solangi stated that low chlorine levels in the water supply create conditions favourable for Naegleria and other dangerous microorganisms.

Maryam Shakeel was a resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and her case has prompted health authorities to issue warnings regarding water safety. A report on her death has been sent to the Director General of Health, and officials have been advised to ensure proper chlorination of water supplies to prevent further cases, the Express Tribune reported.

Solangi emphasised that maintaining adequate chlorine levels in water tanks is the only effective preventive measure.

Naegleria is an incurable disease that enters the human body through the nose, travelling to the brain and causing fatal inflammation.

Authorities have reiterated the importance of using properly treated water for daily use. (ANI)