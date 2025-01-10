Karachi Polio Case Pushes Pakistan's 2024 Tally to 70 Amid Growing Health Concerns

Islamabad: Pakistan's Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication has confirmed the detection of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in a child from Karachi, Dawn reported.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health has confirmed the detection of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in a male child from Karachi's East district. Quoting a lab official, Dawn reported that the case as been counted in 2024's tally since the sample was collected in 2024. This makes it Karachi's East district with two polio cases in 2024.

The country has been responding to an intense resurgence of WPV1, with 70 cases reported in 2024. Of the total case tally in Pakistan, 27 were reported from Balochistan, 21 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad, according to Dawn.

In order to tackle the rising number of poliovirus cases, Pakistan will begin with 2025's first country-wide vaccination campaign from February 3 to February 9, Dawn noted.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan had confirmed a new case of polio in Tank, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The rise in polio cases marks a significant concern as Pakistan remains one of the last two countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where the polio virus continues to be endemic, the Dawn reported.

Polio primarily affects children under the age of five and can lead to permanent paralysis in some cases.

According to the Dawn, Polio remains a grave health challenge for Pakistan, despite global efforts to eradicate it. The persistence of the disease can be attributed to several obstacles, including security concerns in some areas, vaccine hesitancy, and the spread of misinformation that has hindered vaccination campaigns. These factors have delayed significant progress in eliminating polio from the country.

Polio is a debilitating and potentially fatal disease with no cure. Health experts emphasize the critical need for multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine to ensure immunity against the virus, particularly for children under five. Completing the full vaccination schedule is essential for preventing further outbreaks. (ANI)