Kanishka bombing anniversary: EAM reiterates call for zero tolerance to terrorism, extremism

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday paid homage to the 329 victims of the 1985 Air India 'Kanishka' bombing, marking the 40th anniversary of one of the deadliest acts of aviation terrorism in history.

He stressed the need for global zero tolerance towards terrorism and violent extremism, calling the tragedy a grim reminder of the consequences of allowing such ideologies to persist.

"On the 40th anniversary of Air India 182 'Kanishka' bombing, we honour the memory of the 329 lives lost in one of the worst acts of terrorism. A stark reminder of why the world must show zero tolerance towards terrorism and violent extremism," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Air India Flight 182 was en route from Montreal to Mumbai via London and Delhi when it was destroyed mid-air over the Atlantic Ocean on June 23, 1985, after a bomb exploded in its cargo hold.

The Boeing 747 aircraft, named after Emperor Kanishka of the Kushan dynasty, had just made a scheduled stop at Montreal's Mirabel airport, where additional passengers boarded.

The flight resumed its journey toward London Heathrow before it vanished from radar shortly after establishing contact with Shannon Air Traffic Control in Ireland.

The explosion, which occurred off the Irish coast, killed all 329 people on board, including 22 crew members. The investigation revealed that the bomb had been placed in luggage originating from Vancouver, pointing to a transnational terror conspiracy.

The attack was largely attributed to the Khalistani extremist outfit Babbar Khalsa. Inderjit Singh Reyat, a British-Canadian national, pleaded guilty in 2003 for his role in assembling the explosive device.

Another key conspirator, Talwinder Singh Parmar, a founding member of the extremist group Babbar Khalsa, was believed to be the mastermind behind the attack.

To mark the solemn anniversary, a high-level Indian delegation led by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri arrived in Ireland on Sunday to participate in the memorial service at the Ahakista Memorial in Cork.

The delegation includes BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and elected representatives from five Indian states: Arvinder Singh Lovely (Delhi MLA), Baldev Singh Aulakh (Minister from Uttar Pradesh), Gurveer Singh Brar (MLA from Rajasthan), Trilok Singh Cheema (MLA from Uttarakhand), and Narinder Singh Raina (MLA from Jammu & Kashmir).

The commemorative event is being held on Monday at the memorial site in the presence of Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin, Canadian Minister Gary Anandasangaree, and several international dignitaries.

