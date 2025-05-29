Kanimozhi-led team interacts with leading newspaper in Greece; reiterates India’s ‘new normal’ policy on terror

Athens, May 29 (IANS) The Indian all-party parliamentary delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi in Athens, Greece held a constructive dialogue with the editorial board of Greece’s leading newspaper 'Kathimerini' on Thursday, conveying India’s ‘new normal policy’ on terrorism and sharing the principled and calibrated response through 'Operation Sindoor' following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The visit marks a continuation of India’s strategic outreach to garner international support against cross-border terrorism.

The Kanimozhi-led parliamentarians include Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai, BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowta (Retd.); RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal; and former Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri.

“Terrorism knows no borders, and neither should our resolve to defeat it! In Athens, we held a constructive dialogue with the editorial board of 'Kathimerini' sharing India’s principled and calibrated response through 'Operation Sindoor' following the horrific Pahalgam attack,” Ashok Mittal posted on 'X' on Thursday

“We conveyed India’s ‘new normal’, a resolute doctrine of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms, and a call for global unity in holding both perpetrators and their enablers accountable. India’s message is clear: Calibrated justice is essential, and the international community must act in solidarity against this shared threat,” the post added

Earlier the delegation interacted with members of the Indian community in Greece where the diaspora expressed their full support for India’s efforts and solidarity with the nation in the wake of the recent tragic events.

“A Bond Beyond Borders. Concluded our day in Athens, Greece, with heartfelt interactions with the Indian diaspora. Their solidarity and support reaffirm the unbreakable bond between India and its people worldwide,” Mittal posted on X.

As a demonstration of India’s steadfast dedication to eradicating terrorism, the delegation on Wednesday engaged in high-level discussions. They met with senior officials from Greece’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including Deputy Minister Tasos Chatzivasileiou, key members of the Greek Parliament, leading policy experts, and the media.

The delegation also provided a comprehensive briefing on the brutal terrorist strike in Pahalgam, detailing India’s proportionate and restrained reaction during the meeting with Deputy Minister Chatzivasileiou. They emphasised India’s unwavering determination to eliminate the scourge of terrorism through strategic and deliberate measures.

“Addressing prominent media outlets, the delegation reiterated India’s firm anti-terrorism doctrine. They highlighted that 'Operation Sindoor' was a justified and deliberate act in response to the attack, aligning with India’s principles of calibrated justice. It was stressed that terrorism is a global menace and that the international community must unite in facing this common threat,” said the Indian Embassy in Greece in a statement.

“The delegation also convened with leaders and representatives from leading Greek think tanks. These dialogues centered around India’s recalibrated counter-terrorism stance — characterised by prompt and resolute action that holds both terrorists and their enablers equally responsible,” the statement added.

The delegation, a part of India's global diplomatic outreach campaign to highlight the significance of 'Operation Sindoor' and India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism, reached Greece following successful engagements in Slovenia and Russia, reaffirming India's firm stance on combating terrorism.

