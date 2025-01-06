Justin Trudeau Reportedly Set to Resign as Liberal Party Leader Amid Growing Dissent

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce his resignation as Liberal Party leader on Monday, amid growing dissent within his caucus, The Globe And Mail reported, citing sources.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, emphasised that the exact timing of Trudeau's announcement remains uncertain. However, they anticipate it will occur before a crucial national caucus meeting on Wednesday.

One source, who recently spoke with the Prime Minister, said Trudeau understands the importance of making an announcement ahead of the caucus meeting to avoid the belief that he was ousted by his MPs.

The sources also said there is no clarity on how the Liberal Party's national executive plans to handle the leadership transition. It is uncertain whether Trudeau will step down immediately or continue serving as Prime Minister until a successor is chosen.

The Liberal Party national executive, which decides on leadership issues, plans to meet this week, likely after the caucus session, The Globe And Mail reported.

Notably, Trudeau's Liberal caucus will meet on Wednesday as MPs increasingly call for him to resign. MPs are due to return to Ottawa on January 27 and the three main opposition parties all say they plan to bring down the government at the first opportunity, according to a report by Radio Canada.

Canada has experienced political turmoil in the recent months. Earlier on December 16, hours before the statement on Canada's economy, Former Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced her resignation from the Cabinet.

In the letter addressed to PM Trudeau, Freeland wrote, "It has been the honour of my life to serve in government, working for Canada and Canadians. We have accomplished a lot together. On Friday, you told me you no longer want me to serve as your Finance Minister and offered me another position in the Cabinet."

"Upon reflection, I have concluded that the only honest and viable path is for me to resign from the Cabinet. To be effective, a Minister must speak on behalf of the Prime Minister and with his full confidence. In making your decision, you made clear that I no longer credibly enjoy that confidence and possess the authority that comes with it. For the past number of weeks, you and I have found ourselves at odds about the best path forward for Canada," the letter added.

Following Freeland's resignation, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had urged Trudeau "to resign" and stated that "all options" were on the table when asked whether he would back a non-confidence motion. (ANI)