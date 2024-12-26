JSMM Chairman Condemns Pakistan's Bombings in Afghanistan, Urges Global Accountability

Sindh: Shafi Burfat, Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), has strongly condemned the recent bombing campaign conducted by the Pakistani Air Force in Afghanistan's Paktika region, which resulted in the deaths of over 46 innocent civilians, including women and children.

Burfat described the attacks as a blatant violation of international law and a grim reminder of Pakistan's destabilising role in the region.

In a statement, Burfat expressed his solidarity with the Afghan people and extended condolences to the families of the victims. He called the bombings "an unprovoked act of aggression" driven by Pakistan's military pursuit of financial aid from global powers. "These attacks highlight Pakistan's role as a mercenary state that prioritises monetary gain over human lives, undermining principles of justice, human rights, and peace," he said.

Burfat urged the international community, particularly the United Nations, to take immediate action to address Pakistan's military aggression. He called for placing Pakistan's nuclear and missile assets under international supervision, citing the potential misuse of these weapons as a severe threat to global peace.

"The Pakistani military, operating as a corrupt syndicate, fosters terrorism while engaging in reckless policies that destabilize the region. Its recent actions in Afghanistan are not only an assault on Afghan sovereignty but also a threat to international security," Burfat stated.

He appealed to global leaders to hold Pakistan accountable for its actions and prevent further civilian casualties. "The world cannot afford to ignore the suffering of innocent civilians in Afghanistan or the grave threat posed by Pakistan's rogue military. Decisive measures are needed to curb its aggression and terrorist-driven agenda," he added.

Burfat's remarks come amid increasing tensions in the region following the bombings. Analysts and human rights organisations have also raised concerns over Pakistan's military policies, which they claim exacerbate instability and undermine peace efforts.

As calls for accountability grow louder, Burfat's statement underscores the urgent need for international intervention to ensure justice and prevent further escalation in the region. (ANI)