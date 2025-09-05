Journalists, rights activists voice concern over rising restrictions on press freedom in Pakistan

Islamabad, Sep 5 (IANS) Journalists and rights activists continue to voice concerns regarding the rising restrictions on press freedom in Pakistan, with some comparing the present situation to the media censorship experienced during General Ziaul Haq’s military rule, local media reported on Friday.

Journalists and rights activists highlighted these concerns during events held in Islamabad to pay tribute to Nisar Osmani and CR Shamsi, two veteran journalists and trade unionists, who fought for press freedom and journalists’ rights during martial law regimes, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

During a seminar at the National Press Club on Thursday, current and former office-bearers of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) paid tribute to both the journalists and spoke about their struggle for a free press.

Another event was held outside the Dawn offices, where the journalists, lawmakers and rights activists held a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to Osmani and Shamsi. The speakers called for unity among journalists to collectively resist measures imposed by the government to suppress freedom of expression. They also pledged to resist the restrictions imposed on media and continue the struggle against controversial laws like the recent amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca).

The speakers highlighted the current situation of fear and intimidation was suppressing independent journalism as numerous reporters face harassment, abduction and assault for doing their work. They stressed that free press was important for a functioning democracy. They voiced concerns over the closure of the roads leading to the NPC and called it an attempt to "besiege" the journalists.

Earlier in August, the Human Rights Council (HRC) of Pakistan strongly condemned the registration of cases under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) against four women journalists in the country, calling it an attack on freedom of expression. The rights body asserted that the action against the journalists Nayyar Ali, Sehrish Qureshi, Maira Imran, and Shakeela Jalil exacerbates the challenges faced by women journalists already operating in difficult conditions in Pakistan.

“In any civilized society in the world, the performance of institutions is judged by the role and participation of women. In such a context, targetting women associated with a sensitive profession like journalism with lawsuits and harassment is deeply regrettable and unfortunate,” read a statement issued by HRC Pakistan.

The rights body demanded that these women journalists be provided immediate justice and protection from harassment. Alongside this, it appealed to all journalistic organisations, civil society, and human rights institutions to set aside differences and raise a united voice on this critical issue to ensure the freedom of journalism and the rights of women in Pakistan.

