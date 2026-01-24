Journalists in Pakistan face growing risk amid restrictive press freedom

Islamabad, Jan 24 (IANS) Pakistani journalists have increasingly been subjected to intimidation in recent years under the country’s Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act for their online reporting, as well as through criminal defamation cases filed by public officials or private individuals. Journalists covering protests, political movements and sensitive regional issues face threats ranging from harassment to physical violence, a report said on Saturday.

According to a report in ‘Journalism Pakistan’, press clubs and journalist unions have recorded incidents of reporters being assaulted while covering protests or briefly detained during security operations.

“These incidents are not always followed by transparent investigations, reinforcing a sense of impunity,” it noted.

Women journalists, the report said, documented “additional forms of intimidation, especially online. Coordinated harassment campaigns, threats, and attempts to discredit their professional credibility are common, particularly for those covering politics, human rights, or religious issues. While digital abuse is a global phenomenon, local journalists note that it is often amplified by polarised political discourse within Pakistan.”

The report stressed that press freedom in Pakistan operates within a restrictive environment shaped by legal controls, security pressures, economic coercion, and digital restrictions. It added that in 2026, journalists across the country continue to work in an environment where constitutional guarantees of free expression coexist with laws and practices that restrict reporting on powerful institutions, national security, and religious matters.

“Pakistan maintains a wide legal framework that can be applied to journalistic work, including defamation statutes, anti-terrorism provisions, blasphemy laws, and cybercrime regulations,” the report stated.

Due to legal, security, and economic pressures, it said, self-censorship has become a commonly acknowledged practice in Pakistani newsrooms.

“Editors often weigh the potential consequences of publishing certain stories against the public interest value of the information. Decisions to soften language, omit names, or delay publication are frequently framed as necessary risk management,” the report stressed.

“This environment has long-term implications for public discourse. When sensitive topics receive limited or cautious coverage, audiences may turn to unverified sources or social media speculation. Journalists warn that sustained self-censorship weakens trust in professional media and reduces the space for evidence-based debate,” it mentioned.

Highlighting that press freedom conditions vary widely across Pakistan, the report said, journalists working in the provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and parts of Sindh encounter higher risks than those based in major urban centres.

It added that these disparities are driven by limited access to legal support, fewer media organisations, and heightened security operations.

“Local reporters in remote districts often work without formal contracts or institutional backing, increasing their vulnerability. When incidents occur, national attention may be limited, and accountability mechanisms can be slow or ineffective. These regional gaps highlight the unequal distribution of press protections within the country,” the report noted.

