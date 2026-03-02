J&K students association urges PM Modi, EAM's intervention to relocate Indian students from Iran

Srinagar, March 2 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), on Monday, appealed for intervention by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to relocate Indian students from Iran to safer locations, officials said.

JKSA National Convenor Nasir Khuehami said, "The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has urgently appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to immediately intervene and facilitate the relocation of Indian students, particularly those from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, to safer locations until a full-fledged evacuation operation is launched, as the security situation in Iran continues to deteriorate following repeated airstrikes and escalating hostilities in the region."

"The ongoing airstrikes have created widespread panic among students, with many reporting fear, uncertainty, and severe distress. Parents back home are deeply anxious and frightened about the safety of their children amid the rapidly worsening circumstances."

"Several colleges and universities in the affected areas have advised students to vacate campuses as a precautionary measure due to the escalation."

"With airspace disruptions, restricted mobility, and growing instability, students are finding it increasingly difficult to secure safe passage or make alternative travel arrangements."

"The Association has, therefore, urged the Union government to take proactive and immediate measures, including close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Tehran, to ensure relocation to safer zones until the government formally launches a comprehensive evacuation operation."

There are more than 1,200 Kashmiri students studying in Iran in addition to some Kashmiri doctors and engineers.

Pro-Iran protests continued for the second day on Monday in Kashmir Valley as authorities imposed restrictions to curb public and vehicular movement.

Internet speed was also brought down to ensure that anti-national elements are prevented from uploading provocative content on social media.

