J&K MPs visit Iranian embassy to sign condolence book for Khamenei

Srinagar, March 9 (IANS) Members of Parliament from the Jammu and Kashmir belonging to the ruling National Conference (NC), on Monday, visited the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi to sign the condolence book on Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's killing in joint US-Israeli air strikes on Tehran.

Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan, Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo and Gurwinder Singh Oberoi, the Rajya Sabha members from Jammu and Kashmir, visited the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi and signed the condolence book on Khamenei's death.

The NC sources said that during their visit, they met the Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, and expressed deep anguish and profound sorrow over the tragic assassination of the revered leader and conveyed condolences on behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah, and the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, to the government and people of Iran.

"They also strongly condemned the unilateral and barbaric attack carried out by the US and Israel on a sovereign nation, saying that such actions are in clear violation of international law and pose a serious threat to peace and stability in the region. They prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for lasting peace and stability in the region," sources said.

Taking to his official X account on Monday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, said: "Visited the Iranian Cultural Centre & Embassy in Delhi to offer my deepest condolences to the people of Iran in these difficult times & paid my tributes to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on his martyrdom. Also took up the issue of Kashmiri students stranded in Iran with the Ambassador."

Jammu and Kashmir has a predominant Muslim population and following the killing of the Iranian Supreme Leader, Kashmir Valley was rocked by protests.

These protests were widespread in Shia Muslim majority areas while Sunni Muslims also joined these protests.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah interacted with the members of the Kashmir civil society, including those belonging to religious, social and business communities.

He appealed to the people to exhibit their grief with dignity and discipline.

Omar Abdullah received a positive response from all sections of the civil society for his appeal to maintain calm.

